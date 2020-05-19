178 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,363 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 146

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 178 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 2,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 96 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,363 cases, 146 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by 10 from Monday.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, Monroe County has received 29,970 tests with 27,607 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 1,032 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,153 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

During a virtual briefing earlier Tuesday, Monroe County Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the recent increase in local hospitalizations is likely a result of increased testing, and an increased testing focus in hospitals in nursing homes. Click here for more from Tuesday’s briefing with Dr. Mendoza.

Also Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle to publicly call on the federal government to pass legislation that would help state and local governments address revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to see the full briefing with Bello and Rep. Morelle.

At his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state had a testing plan in place which would restrict hospital visitation restrictions throughout New York. Click here for more from the governor’s daily briefing.

