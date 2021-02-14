177 new cases, 0 new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 177 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new virus deaths in the county.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.2 percent. Its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 161.

According to health officials, 323 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, and 74 of them are in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the region on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent.

Health officials say the percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 35 percent.

Thirty-three of the new cases are those who are 19 and younger. Fifty of the new cases are among those ages 20-30.