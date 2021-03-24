                                                                                                                         
175 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 144 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194. Wednesday marked the fifth straight day for no COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County.

Officials say 128 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 28 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 111,436 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 228,316 people in the county have received at least one dose — 30.8% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

14Female under 10
7Male under 10
12Female 10-19
20Male 10-19
14Female in her 20s
14Male in his 20s
13Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
175TOTAL NEW CASES

