175 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 144 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194. Wednesday marked the fifth straight day for no COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County.

Officials say 128 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 28 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 111,436 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 228,316 people in the county have received at least one dose — 30.8% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows: