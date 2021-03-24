175 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county is now averaging 144 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194. Wednesday marked the fifth straight day for no COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County.
Officials say 128 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 28 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 111,436 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 228,316 people in the county have received at least one dose — 30.8% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|14
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|12
|Female 10-19
|20
|Male 10-19
|14
|Female in her 20s
|14
|Male in his 20s
|13
|Female in 30s
|11
|Male in his 30s
|16
|Female in her 40s
|8
|Male in his 40s
|11
|Female in her 50s
|15
|Male in his 50s
|5
|Female in her 60s
|9
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|175
|TOTAL NEW CASES