174 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, nearly 1,000 active cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Monroe County’s 959 active cases is the highest number since May 30 (985), and the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 117 per day.
Friday marked the eighth straight day with no virus deaths in Monroe County as the to-date total remains at 307.
Officials say there are 111 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in an ICU.
Officials say 3,761 Monroe County residents are currently under mandatory quarantine while 1,111 are in isolation.
Ages of the new cares are as follows:
|3
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|12
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|20
|Female in her 20s
|25
|Male in his 20s
|6
|Female in her 30s
|12
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Blank
|10
|Female in her 40s
|12
|Male in his 40s
|17
|Female in her 50s
|13
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|9
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|6
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Blank
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|2
|No age listed
|174
|TOTAL NEW CASES