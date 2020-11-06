174 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, nearly 1,000 active cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Monroe County’s 959 active cases is the highest number since May 30 (985), and the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 117 per day.

Friday marked the eighth straight day with no virus deaths in Monroe County as the to-date total remains at 307.

Officials say there are 111 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in an ICU.

MORE | Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19: ‘We are heading to a slippery slope that will be hard to turn back from’

Officials say 3,761 Monroe County residents are currently under mandatory quarantine while 1,111 are in isolation.

Ages of the new cares are as follows:

3Female under 10
 Male under 10
12Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
20Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
6Female in her 30s
12Male in his 30s
2Blank
10Female in her 40s
12Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
1Blank
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
2No age listed
174TOTAL NEW CASES

Covid-19 County by County tracker

