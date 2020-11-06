174 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, nearly 1,000 active cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Monroe County’s 959 active cases is the highest number since May 30 (985), and the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 117 per day.

Friday marked the eighth straight day with no virus deaths in Monroe County as the to-date total remains at 307.

Officials say there are 111 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in an ICU.

Officials say 3,761 Monroe County residents are currently under mandatory quarantine while 1,111 are in isolation.

Ages of the new cares are as follows: