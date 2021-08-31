174 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 174 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 163people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 45 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,369 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, including eight new deaths in the latest update on August 30.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 449,165 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,246 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.9% of the county population.