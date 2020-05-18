174 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,268 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 136

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 174 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 2,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,268 cases, 136 people are hospitalized and 21 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by 12 from Sunday.

To date, Monroe County has received 28,598 tests with 26,330 coming back negative.

There are currently 850 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 404 in isolation.

Officials say there are 941 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,153 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.