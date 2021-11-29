1,734 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 5 days, 7 new deaths, 8.8% positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 7 new deaths.

Those newly reported deaths happened between November 12 and November 21. County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,492 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 484 new cases were reported Thursday, 356 new cases were reported Friday, 252 new cases were reported Saturday, and 372 new cases were reported Sunday. That information was released Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The county is now averaging 378 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.8%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 429 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, including 104 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on November 22, 483,322 county residents are fully vaccinated and 527,522 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.9% of the county population.