171 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4 new deaths, 4.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 4 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,439 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Of the 198 people who died from COVID-19 between March 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021, 93% of those under age 65 were not fully vaccinated. Among those 65 and older, 71% were not fully vaccinated. The county health department will update those numbers on the first Monday of each month.

The county is now averaging 195 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.3%.

County officials say 251 new cases were discovered Saturday, and 218 new cases were discovered Sunday.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 241 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Friday, including 63 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update October 25, 444,586 county residents are fully vaccinated and 493,141 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 76.7% of the county population.