171 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 193 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.

Officials say 221 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 52 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 330,675 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 387,881 have received at least one dose — 52.2% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: