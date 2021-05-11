171 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county is now averaging 193 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.
Officials say 221 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 52 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 330,675 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 387,881 have received at least one dose — 52.2% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|7
|Female under 10
|15
|Male under 10
|20
|Female 10-19
|12
|Male 10-19
|17
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|17
|Female in 30s
|11
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Non-binary in 30s
|17
|Female in her 40s
|14
|Male in his 40s
|11
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|171
|TOTAL NEW CASES