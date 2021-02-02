170 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 170 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 249 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.5%, near where it was before the holiday spike (3.55% on November 24).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county, keeping the to-date total to 937. It was the fifth consecutive day of zero new virus deaths reported for the county.

Officials say 539 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 124 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 35% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: