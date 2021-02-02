                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

170 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.5% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 170 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 249 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.5%, near where it was before the holiday spike (3.55% on November 24).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county, keeping the to-date total to 937. It was the fifth consecutive day of zero new virus deaths reported for the county.

Officials say 539 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 124 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 35% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
2Male under 10
7Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
18Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
10Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
14Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
21Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
13Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
170TOTAL NEW CASES

