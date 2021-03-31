                                                                                                                         
April 03 2021 05:00 pm

170 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.2% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 170 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 174 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%% — the highest it has been since February 25, but still significantly lower than the the peak during the holiday surge.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 161 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 32 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since March 7 (165).

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
1Male under 10
13Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
18Female in her 20s
23Male in his 20s
16Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
11Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
170TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss