170 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 170 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 174 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%% — the highest it has been since February 25, but still significantly lower than the the peak during the holiday surge.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 161 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 32 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since March 7 (165).

The ages of the new cases are as follows: