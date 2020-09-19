17 new cases, 1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County

RochesterFirst
Health personnel care for children infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care ward of the Felipe Urriola Hospital in Iquitos, Peru on July 8, 2020. – Among the patients with COVID-19 in Peru are 24 children in the hospital in Iquitos, the largest city in the Peruvian Amazon, which was the first region in the country to feel the rigours of the pandemic. (Photo by Cesar Von BANCELS / AFP) (Photo by CESAR VON BANCELS/AFP via Getty Images)
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 17 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. The DPH said there is one new COVID-19 death since Friday’s update.