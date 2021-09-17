168 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 168 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 184 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 190 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 59 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the most recent update on September 13.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 456,448 county residents are fully vaccinated and 488,436 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.8% of the county population.