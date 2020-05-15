167 COVID-19 deaths, 2,105 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 119 hospitalized, 22 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 167 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from the last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 2,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 94 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those cases, 119 people are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 25,399 tests with 23,294 coming back negative.

There are currently 798 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 316 in isolation.

Officials say there are 837 active cases in Monroe County and 1,104 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

