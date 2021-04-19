166 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate, no new deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 166 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It was the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County in nearly two weeks (April 7, 147).

The county is now averaging 243 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,223.

Officials say 217 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 60 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard Monday, 239,678 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 338,862 have received at least one dose — 45.6% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

