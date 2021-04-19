166 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 166 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It was the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County in nearly two weeks (April 7, 147).

The county is now averaging 243 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,223.

Officials say 217 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 60 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard Monday, 239,678 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 338,862 have received at least one dose — 45.6% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: