165 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is fewest single-day increase since November 14

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 264 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.6%, near where it was before the holiday spike.

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county, keeping the to-date total to 937. It was the fourth consecutive day of zero new virus deaths reported for the county.

Officials say 554 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 128 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 35% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
6Male under 10
14Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
17Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
14Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
13Female in her 50s
17Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
165TOTAL NEW CASES

