163 COVID-19 deaths, 2,011 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 109 hospitalized, 20 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 163 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from the last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 2,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 76 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those cases, 109 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 24,223 tests with 22,212 coming back negative.

There are currently 800 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 312 in isolation.

Officials say there are 783 active cases in Monroe County and 1,065 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.