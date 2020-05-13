162 COVID-19 deaths, 1,935 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 101 hospitalized, 20 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 162 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up 156 from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 83 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,935 cases, 101 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received xx tests with xxx coming back negative.

There are currently 760 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 285 in isolation. Officials say there are 717 active cases in Monroe County and 1,056 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

A packed house! So to speak, as drivers come and get their free #masks in #Irondequoit goes now till 2pm! pic.twitter.com/0RoysqAYnC — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 13, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, thousands of Monroe Country residents lined up for free masks at 20 distribution sites throughout the area.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing in Watertown Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said PPE works — like masks and gloves — and there’s data to prove it.

