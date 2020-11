ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials confirmed on Saturday there are 161 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths.

Thirty-eight of the new cases are among those in their 20s. Five children under the age of 10 have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-eight of the new cases were among those in their 30s.

To date, 309 people in Monroe County have died from the coronavirus.