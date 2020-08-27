16 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 18 new confirmed cases on more than 1,485 tests

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Wednesday.

This latest update marks 16 straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county, the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11. The second longest streak was six days was from July 8 through July 14.

To date, officials report 5,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 18 new cases since 24 hours prior on more than 1,485 tests conducted Wednesday.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 24 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 152,849 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 147,724 coming back negative.

At this time 2,409 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 198 are in isolation.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: