16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe county, 126 new positive cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 139 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,124. According to health officials, those deaths occurred between December 31 and February 4.

Officials say 218 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 63 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 38% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: