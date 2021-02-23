16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe county, 126 new positive cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 139 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,124. According to health officials, those deaths occurred between December 31 and February 4.

Officials say 218 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 63 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 38% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
4Male under 10
13Female 10-19
13Male 10-19
14Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
6Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
7Female in her 50s
7Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
126TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss