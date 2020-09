FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and there are zero new deaths.

Of the new cases, the youngest person to test positive is one girl under the age of 10 and the oldest person to test positive is a woman in her 70s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County is 297.