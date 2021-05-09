158 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 158 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 198. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.0 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 215 people are hospitalized with the virus. Health officials say 48 of them are in the ICU.

Forty of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Health officials say 71 of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.