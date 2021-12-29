1,573 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

That number includes 1,091 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 482 reported positive at-home tests.

Officials say due to the holiday, there was a “significant delay” in reporting of test results that created a backlog which will take several days to clear. They add that Wednesday’s update includes cases that were backlogged due to a statewide reporting error that occurred on Christmas Eve.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,568 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 758 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.7%.

County health officials say 506 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 129 in an ICU. Those figures are up by 17, and 6, respectively, since Tuesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 27, 509,140 county residents are fully vaccinated and 549,818 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.2% of the county’s 18+ population.