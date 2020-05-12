156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 156 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 34 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,852 cases, 93 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 21,294 tests with 19,442 coming back negative.

There are currently 717 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 282 in isolation.

Officials say there are 670 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,026 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

If you or your family needs a mask, Monroe County will be distributing them for free at 20 different sites throughout the region from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for a list of pick-up sites.

Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily COVID-19 update from the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Wellness Center in Irondequoit where he announced the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region was given the green light to begin phase one of reopening Friday.

According to the governor’s office, our region has met the state’s seven points of criteria to begin that phase, and the NY PAUSE, the state’s mandated shutdown, is set to expire Friday, leaving reopening efforts up to regions throughout New York.

According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing

Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations

Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

