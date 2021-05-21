155 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 145 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267. It was the eighth straight day of no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the New York State Department of Health, 197 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 357,060 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 408,107 have received at least one dose — 55% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
12Male under 10
12Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
13Female in her 20s
14Male in his 20s
20Female in 30s
6Male in his 30s
12Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
8Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
9Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
155TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss