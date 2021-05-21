155 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 145 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267. It was the eighth straight day of no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the New York State Department of Health, 197 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 357,060 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 408,107 have received at least one dose — 55% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: