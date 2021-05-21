155 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county is now averaging 145 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267. It was the eighth straight day of no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.
According to the New York State Department of Health, 197 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 357,060 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 408,107 have received at least one dose — 55% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|8
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|12
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|13
|Female in her 20s
|14
|Male in his 20s
|20
|Female in 30s
|6
|Male in his 30s
|12
|Female in her 40s
|4
|Male in his 40s
|8
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|9
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|4
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|155
|TOTAL NEW CASES