154 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 175 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 33 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations has increased by 40 since Thursday (119).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 142,685 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 248,514 people in the county have received at least one dose — 2.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: