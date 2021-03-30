                                                                                                                         
April 03 2021 05:00 pm

154 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.1% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 175 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 33 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations has increased by 40 since Thursday (119).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 142,685 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 248,514 people in the county have received at least one dose — 2.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
3Male under 10
10Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
26Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
10Female in 30s
13Male in his 30s
13Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
16Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
154TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss