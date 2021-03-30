154 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county is now averaging 175 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,203.
Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 33 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations has increased by 40 since Thursday (119).
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 142,685 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 248,514 people in the county have received at least one dose — 2.1% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|2
|Female under 10
|3
|Male under 10
|10
|Female 10-19
|9
|Male 10-19
|26
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|10
|Female in 30s
|13
|Male in his 30s
|13
|Female in her 40s
|10
|Male in his 40s
|11
|Female in her 50s
|16
|Male in his 50s
|4
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|0
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|154
|TOTAL NEW CASES