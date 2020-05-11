Breaking News
152 COVID-19 deaths, 1,818 confirmed cases in Monroe County, more than 1,000 have recovered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 152 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 1,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,818 cases, 91 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 20,672 tests with 18,853 coming back negative.

There are currently 737 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 277 in isolation.

Officials say there are 665 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,001 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily COVID-19 update from the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Wellness Center in Irondequoit where he announced the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region was given the green light to begin phase one of reopening Friday.

According to the governor’s office, our region has met the state’s seven points of criteria to begin that phase, and the NY PAUSE, the state’s mandated shutdown, is set to expire Friday, leaving reopening efforts up to regions throughout New York.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

  • Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
  • Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing
  • Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations
  • Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

