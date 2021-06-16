15 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 22 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,320.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 69 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 16 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 401,781 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 437,211 have received at least one dose — 58.9% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: