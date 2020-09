GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Two students at Greece Arcadia High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The Greece Central School District confirmed the news on Sunday.

GCSD and the Monroe County Department of Public Health are working together to contact trace and identify close contacts of the two students.

The school district said it is not necessary to take action unless you are personally notified by the DOH. Greece Central's COVID-19 mitigation protocols are sound and there is no need to cancel school. In-person instruction will continue as scheduled on Monday.