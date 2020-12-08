15 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Monroe County Children’s Detention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Children’s Detention Center is taking steps to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, after six youths and nine staff members tested positive for the disease.

According to a news release sent out Monday, the infected youths are all experiencing mild symptoms and showing signs of improvement. They have been isolated from the others, and the infected staff members are quarantining at home. Parents and family of those at the center have been notified.

The Monroe County Children’s Detention Center will not be accepting additional youths until further notice. Visitation has been put on hold at the center. Virtual visits are available.

All staff members and youths will be tested every 24 hours until the infected individuals are no longer quarantined. Increased health screenings will take place until further notice. The Monroe County Health Department is monitoring the outbreak.