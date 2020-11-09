148 new COVID-19 cases as Monroe County reaches highest number of active cases to-date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 148 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 158 new cases per day.

Officials report that there are currently 1,279 active cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, the highest number the county has ever reported. The previous high was May 23 with 1,118 active cases, according to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard.

Department of health officials reported no new virus deaths in Monroe County, marking the 11th straight day without a COVID-19 death in the community, leaving the to-date toll at 307 since March.

Officials say there are currently 129 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 22 in the ICU.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that most of Monroe County had met microcluster criteria for yellow zone restrictions.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said yellow zone restrictions will be in effect for municipalities, not zip codes. The impacted areas are:

City of Rochester

Irondequoit

Greece

Webster

Penfield

Perinton

East Rochester

Pittsford

Brighton

Henrietta

Chili

Gates

Certain restrictions apply for yellow zones, including:

Houses of Worship: 50% capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, four person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday

The ages of the new cases reported Monday are as follows:

1 Female under 10 1 Male under 10 9 Female 10-19 7 Male 10-19 13 Female in her 20s 27 Male in his 20s 17 Female in her 30s 14 Male in his 30s 9 Female in her 40s 7 Male in his 40s 9 Female in her 50s 8 Male in his 50s 7 Female in her 60s 4 Male in his 60s 6 Female in her 70s 3 Male in his 70s 1 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s 3 Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 148 TOTAL NEW CASES

Regarding discrepancies in new cases reported by the Monroe County Department of Public Health, and the New York State Department of Health, Monroe County officials released this statement Monday:

“There is typically a discrepancy between the total number of cases reported by Monroe County and the total number of cases reported by New York State. There are several reasons for this discrepancy, but it is largely due to two factors: 1) the time of day the reports are pulled differs and 2) many cases assigned to Monroe County by New York State are actually individuals who were tested in Monroe County, but live in another county. Monroe County forwards these cases to the other counties and resets the total number of cases every Monday.”