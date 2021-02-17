147 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, positivity rate down to 2.1%

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That update puts Monroe County over 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date (50,080).

The county is now averaging 153 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,078. Officials say the deaths occurred between February 2 and February 9.

Officials say 281 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 73 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations reported since November 22 (225).

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 36% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

9Female under 10
6Male under 10
6Female 10-19
17Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
15Female in 30s
12Male in his 30s
12Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
7Female in her 50s
10Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
147TOTAL NEW CASES

