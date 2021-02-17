147 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, positivity rate down to 2.1%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That update puts Monroe County over 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date (50,080).

The county is now averaging 153 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,078. Officials say the deaths occurred between February 2 and February 9.

Officials say 281 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 73 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations reported since November 22 (225).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 36% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: