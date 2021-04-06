147 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county is now averaging 198 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6% — the highest since February 9 (2.6%).
County officials reported no new COVID-19 death Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.
Officials say they will update the regional hospitalization data Wednesday.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 178,787 county residents are fully vaccinated and 278,313 residents have received at least one dose — 37.5% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|4
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|14
|Female 10-19
|17
|Male 10-19
|11
|Female in her 20s
|14
|Male in his 20s
|9
|Female in 30s
|13
|Male in his 30s
|8
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|9
|Female in her 50s
|8
|Male in his 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|7
|Male in his 60s
|4
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|147
|TOTAL NEW CASES