147 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 198 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6% — the highest since February 9 (2.6%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 death Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say they will update the regional hospitalization data Wednesday.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 178,787 county residents are fully vaccinated and 278,313 residents have received at least one dose — 37.5% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
10Male under 10
14Female 10-19
17Male 10-19
11Female in her 20s
14Male in his 20s
9Female in 30s
13Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
147TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss