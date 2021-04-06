147 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 198 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6% — the highest since February 9 (2.6%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 death Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say they will update the regional hospitalization data Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 178,787 county residents are fully vaccinated and 278,313 residents have received at least one dose — 37.5% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: