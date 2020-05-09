147 COVID-19 deaths, 1,743 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 82 hospitalized, 19 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 147 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Friday.

To date, officials report 1,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,743 cases, 82 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 19,316 tests with 17,573 coming back negative.

There are currently 695 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 307 in isolation.

Officials say there are 675 active cases in Monroe County, and 921 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.