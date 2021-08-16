146 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 4.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 134 new cases per day over the past week, escalating from a “substantial” to a “high” risk zone according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC considers anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day average to be “high” risk.

The case rate per/100K over the last 7 days was 123.89. There were 938 new cases reported since Monday, August 9.

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.3%.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,357 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, including six deaths in the latest update on August 16.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 100 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 30 are in the ICU. Monday’s update marked the first time since early June that the region had at least 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 442,825 county residents are fully vaccinated and 469,206 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.2% of the county population.