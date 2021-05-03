146 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.

Officials say 216 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 290,809 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 374,687 have received at least one dose — 50.5% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
9Male under 10
16Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
16Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
11Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
9Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
7Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
4Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
146TOTAL NEW CASES

