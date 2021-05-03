146 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.
Officials say 216 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 290,809 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 374,687 have received at least one dose — 50.5% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|7
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|16
|Female 10-19
|9
|Male 10-19
|16
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|11
|Female in 30s
|11
|Male in his 30s
|9
|Female in her 40s
|13
|Male in his 40s
|9
|Female in her 50s
|7
|Male in his 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|4
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|146
|TOTAL NEW CASES