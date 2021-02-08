145 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 197 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7%. It was the fewest number of new cases in a single day since November 5 (120).

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,024.

Officials say 409 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 97 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 30 (404).

According to the health department, the region has 38% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: