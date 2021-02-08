145 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 197 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7%. It was the fewest number of new cases in a single day since November 5 (120).

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,024.

Officials say 409 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 97 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 30 (404).

According to the health department, the region has 38% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
3Male under 10
14Female 10-19
5Male 10-19
11Female in her 20s
19Male in his 20s
22Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
10Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
145TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss