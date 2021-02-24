144 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe county, 2% positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 144 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 139 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,124.

Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 68 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
2Male under 10
15Female 10-19
13Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
11Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
9Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
12Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
144TOTAL NEW CASES

