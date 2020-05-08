143 COVID-19 deaths, 1,705 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 88, 16 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 143 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 1,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,705 cases, 88 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 18,350 tests with 16,645 coming back negative.

There are currently 672 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 315 in isolation.

Officials say there are 672 active cases in Monroe County, and 890 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Friday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the city would be mailing nearly 500,000 masks to area households.

Also Friday, Gov. Cuomo announced 216 more COVID-19 deaths throughout New York yesterday. To date, more than 20,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Nationwide, the jobless rate has spiked to nearly 15%, the highest since the Great Depression.

