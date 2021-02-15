142 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Monday

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 160 new cases per day over the past week. As of Sunday, the county had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%. Officials said the positivity rate would be updated Tuesday due to Monday’s holiday.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,069.

Because of the holiday, officials said hospitalization numbers would be updated Tuesday. At last count Sunday, officials reported 323 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 74 in an ICU.

According to the Sunday update, the region had 40% available hospital capacity, and 35% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
4Male under 10
12Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
16Female in her 20s
11Male in his 20s
10Female in 30s
12Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
7Female in her 50s
10Male in his 50s
11Female in her 60s
11Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
142TOTAL NEW CASES

