142 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 160 new cases per day over the past week. As of Sunday, the county had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%. Officials said the positivity rate would be updated Tuesday due to Monday’s holiday.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,069.

Because of the holiday, officials said hospitalization numbers would be updated Tuesday. At last count Sunday, officials reported 323 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 74 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Sunday update, the region had 40% available hospital capacity, and 35% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: