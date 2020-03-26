142 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 32 hospitalized, 545 in mandatory quarantine

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 142 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 142 cases, 32 have required hospital treatment, and 18 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 545 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 142 cases, 10 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

These new cases include:

3 Females in their 20s

5 Females in their 30s

1 Male in his 30s

2 Males in their 40s

1 Female in her 50s

1 Male in his 50s

1 Female in her 60s

1 Female in her 70s

2 Males in their 70s

3 Males in their 80s

1 Female in her 90s

“We should all assume that we have been exposed to COVID-19, even if we do not have recognizable symptoms, and could be spreading the virus to people who are vulnerable to more severe symptoms,” Department of Health officials said in the daily case update.

In an interview Tuesday, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said folks in the community should expect the preventative measures in place to slow the spread of the virus for at least six more weeks.

“I do think it’s safe at this point to plan on at least six weeks from when we call this thing done to start reopening things. So the last thing anybody wants is to beat this, whatever that looks like, only to find we have a surge again if we reopen and go back to life as usual,” said Dr. Mendoza.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus ​ ​

Tips from the Health Department

What does social distancing mean?

Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.

Can I visit my relatives or friends?

Do not visit loved ones in person. Use the phone or other electronic devices. Deliver food or other essential items to the doorstep.

How can I keep safe when I need to go out to secure essential items like food?

Make as few trips as possible.

Avoid excessive shopping time.

Make a list in advance.

Consider using delivery services or the self-checkout lane.

Wipe down the shopping cart, touch screens and touch pads before and after use.

What if we are outside?

Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Avoid games and activities that require close contact.

Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.

Do not share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.

Do not gather in groups.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.

When you return indoors, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.