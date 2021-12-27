1,401 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in 3 days, 18 new deaths, 8.9% positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 18 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 18 deaths reported Monday happened between December 8 and December 20. To date, 1,568 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 233 new cases were discovered Monday, 749 Saturday, and 419 Sunday. The county says Monday’s results are likely an undercount due to delays from the holiday weekend.

The county is now averaging 536 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 492 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, including 138 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update October 25, 506,922 county residents are fully vaccinated and 547,237 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 83.9% of the county’s 18+ population.