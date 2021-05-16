140 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 140 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 172. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.2 percent.

Health officials say 36 of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Sixty of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.

To access the Monroe County COVID-19 Dashboard click here.