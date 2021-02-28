140 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, fewest regional hospitalizations since Nov. 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials in Monroe County confirmed on Sunday there are 140 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new virus deaths.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. Its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 142.

To date, 1,137 people have died from the virus in Monroe County.

Health officials say 195 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus. Sixty-two of them are in the ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional viral hospitalizations since November 16 (184).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says the percentage of total hospital beds available in the region on a seven-day rolling average is 40% while the percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 38%.

Forty-four of the new cases consist of those ages 20-30. Twenty-three of the new cases are 19 and younger.