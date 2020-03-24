1  of  74
14-year-old Spencerport musician holds parking lot concert, raises money for healthcare workers

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — 14-year-old musician Max Doud is trading local restaurants for parking lots to be his stage during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This past Sunday he performed a concert at the corner of Union St. and East Ave. in Spencerport.

“I was playing out to people in the road at first and then people actually started to come into the parking lot and watch me from their cars,” Doud said.

He took donations, but not for himself.

“I wanted to help the people that are still at work right now. Most people have gone home, they’re staying home, being safe and stuff but I wanted to help the people that have stayed behind at the hospital.”

He raised $272. Local restaurant Bathtub Billy’s donated more money, bringing the total to $700. That paid for lunch for the radiology wing at Rochester General Hospital.

“The fact that the people in radiology at Rochester General- they had to work 16 hour days- the fact that I was able to at least give them some energy to get through, that was nice,” Doud said.

Doud plans to do another concert this weekend- weather permitting.

His mom streamed the entire first concert on Facebook:

