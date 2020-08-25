14 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 18 new confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Monday.

This latest update marks 14 straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county, the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11. The second longest streak was six days was from July 8 through July 14.

To date, officials report 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 18 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 30 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 150,040 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 144,930 coming back negative.

At this time 2,394 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 207 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 347 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,474 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: