14 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, 436 confirmed cases, 28 patients in the ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials have reported there have been 14 local deaths from COVID-19.

There is now 436 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monroe County, that’s up from 390 reported on Thursday.

Of the 436 cases, 77 people have been hospitalized and 28 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, 103 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Currently, there are 545 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine and 206 in isolation.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 4,128 tests have been conducted in Monroe County, with 3,692 of them coming back negative.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that there are now 102,863 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

To date, there have been 2,935 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 2,373 reported

There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 62 counties in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

In an effort to prepare equipment the governor announced he will sign an executive order to start collecting ventilators from institutions across the state.

“I’m going to sign an executive order that says the state can take ventilators and P.P.E. from institutions that don’t need them now and redeploy them to other parts of the states and other hospitals that do need them,” the governor said on Friday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.