139 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since March 29 (131).

The county is now averaging 222 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 210 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 264,548 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 357,215 have received at least one dose — 48.10% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
8Male under 10
11Female 10-19
12Male 10-19
14Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
18Female in 30s
10Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
139TOTAL NEW CASES

