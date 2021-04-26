139 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since March 29 (131).
The county is now averaging 222 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.
Officials say 210 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 264,548 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 357,215 have received at least one dose — 48.10% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|11
|Female 10-19
|12
|Male 10-19
|14
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|18
|Female in 30s
|10
|Male in his 30s
|6
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|9
|Female in her 50s
|8
|Male in his 50s
|4
|Female in her 60s
|5
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|139
|TOTAL NEW CASES