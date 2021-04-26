139 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since March 29 (131).

The county is now averaging 222 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 210 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 264,548 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 357,215 have received at least one dose — 48.10% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: