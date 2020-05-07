139 COVID-19 deaths, 1,673 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 90 hospitalized, 16 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 139 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,673 cases, 90 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 17,560 tests with 15,887 coming back negative.

There are currently 654 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 333 in isolation.

Officials say there are 678 active cases in Monroe County, and 856 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new online survey, ROC COVID, a tool that is designed to help track local virus hot spots.

Also Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced 231 New Yorkers died Wednesday from COVID-19 as the statewide death toll from the virus approaches 20,000 to date. The governor also announce an extension of the rent relief moratorium, which means no New Yorker can be evicted, residential or commercial, through August 20. The rent relief extension includes banning any late fees accrued, as well as the option for renters to use their security deposit toward rental payment.